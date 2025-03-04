J4S to set up ceramic glass manufacturing unit in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday said J4S will set up a ceramic glass manufacturing plant in Rajasthan with an investment of Rs 250 crore and the project is expected to create 500 job opportunities.

J4S, a leading player in glass and mobility, has selected Rajasthan's Ghiloth Industrial Area in Alwar for its new ceramic glass manufacturing unit, choosing the state over Gujarat, UP, Haryana, and J&K, an official said.

The company's decision was a result of the state's efficient land allotment process as the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) saw 12.22 acres allocated within 30 days of J4S's request, the official said.

"Understanding investor needs and offering tailored solutions is key. Our team has promptly and transparently taken action on the investment proposal," Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce, said.

RIICO MD Shivangi Swarnkar said, "The speed at which government departments function is crucial in attracting and retaining investors." In a statement, J4S Managing Director Saurab Kapoor also commended RIICO for the prompt support, stating, "The clarity and speed of the land allotment process were impressive." The company is investing Rs 250 crore in the project which is expected to generate 500 new jobs.

Additionally, RIICO is setting up a 220-KW substation to provide 24/7 electricity to the unit. Production is slated to begin by the end of 2025. PTI AG HVA