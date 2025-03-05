Jabil to set up Silicon Photonics plant in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) US electronics manufacturing company Jabil has plans to set up a silicon photonics manufacturing factory in Gujarat, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

While speaking at IESA Vision Summit, Jabil, Executive Vice President, global business unit, Matt Crowley said that the company has decades of experience in silicon photonics products.

"As we look to the future, we are very excited to announce that we have plans to open a new factory in Gujarat. We are very excited to announce MoU specific to Silicon Photonics manufacturing in the state of Gujarat today," Crowley said.

The company at the event signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for setting up the plant.

Crowley said Jabil's India operation started in 2003 and the company now employs over 75,000 people in India.

"We believe photonics holds immense opportunity in advanced industries like autonomous vehicles, treatment as well as 5G network and artificial intelligence applications," he said.

Jabil's existing electronics manufacturing arm in India is at present majorly owned by Reliance Industries Group. PTI PRS DRR