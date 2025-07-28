Jagatjit Industries eyes Rs 550 cr annual revenue from new grain-based ethanol plant in Punjab

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Jagatjit Industries Ltd on Monday said it has commenced commercial production of its grain-based ethanol plant in Punjab and is expecting an annual revenue of Rs 550 crore from the plant.

The capacity of this plant, located at Hamira in Kapurthula district of Punjab, is 200 kilolitres per day.

"Running at full capacity, the facility is expected to generate up to Rs 550 crore in annual turnover and widen the Group's EBITDA margin by approximately 8-10 percentage points," the company said in a statement.

In its first, partial year of operation, the plant should add about Rs 300 crore to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation).

At full capacity, it could supply up to 65-70 million litres of ethanol per year to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

"With a Rs 550 crore annual topline opportunity and an 8-10 per cent margin lift, it brings stable, high-quality revenue that strengthens our balance sheet and funds our next phase of growth across premium spirits and new markets," Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, Promoter & Executive Director of Jagatjit Industries, said.

Founded in 1944, Jagatjit Industries Limited (JIL) manufactures Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Country Liquor (CL) in the country. The company is listed on the BSE.

The company has plants in Punjab along with other manufacturing units in Behror, Rajasthan.