Jagran Prakashan Q2 net profit rises 36.7 pc to Rs 56.9 cr, revenue up 4.7 pc at Rs 467 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Thursday reported a 36.7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 56.93 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.64 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations rose 4.67 per cent to Rs 467.36 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 446.50 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses grew 3.81 per cent to Rs 426.92 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, during the quarter, climbed 5.15 per cent to Rs 497.95 crore.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of JPL stood at Rs 1,009.46 crore, up 7.29 per cent.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital rose 9 per cent to Rs 379.23 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

However, JPL's revenue from the FM radio business declined 30.9 per cent to Rs 37.84 crore in Q2FY26.

Its revenue from other segments, which comprises outdoor advertising and event management and activation services, increased 16.42 per cent to Rs 52.39 crore.

Share of Jagran Prakashan Ltd settled at Rs 70.34 apiece on the BSE, down 2.47 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH SHW