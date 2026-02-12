Jagran Prakashan Q3 net profit falls 12 pc to Rs 55.2 cr, revenue slips 8 pc

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Thursday reported a decline of 12 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.16 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company registered a net profit of Rs 62.71 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations was down 7.7 per cent to Rs 476.71 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 516.50 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses were down 5.32 per cent to Rs 431.28 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, in the December quarter was down 6.16 per cent to Rs 504.50 crore.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was at Rs 370.17 crore, down 6.41 per cent in the third quarter of FY26.

JPL's revenue from the FM radio business was down 28.9 per cent to Rs 46.47 crore in Q3 of FY26.

However, revenue from other segments, which comprises outdoor advertising, event management and activation services, was up 8.74 per cent to Rs 61.70 crore.

Share of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 64.23 apiece on the BSE, down 2.34 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA