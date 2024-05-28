Jagran Prakashan Q4 profit down 74% at Rs 6.02 cr, revenue up 10.9% to Rs 509.64 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Tuesday reported a 74.1 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6.02 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23.27 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

However, its revenue from operations was up 10.9 per cent to Rs 509.64 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 459.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses stood at Rs 521.25 crore, up 7.05 per cent in the March quarter of FY 24.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was Rs 404.83 crore. Revenue from FM radio business was at Rs 62.63 crore in the March quarter.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, was up 4.15 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 533.54 crore.

For the financial year, which ended on March 31, 2024, JPL's net profit was down 16.2 per cent to Rs 164.91 crore. It was at Rs 196.78 crore a year ago.

JPL’s consolidated revenue from operation for FY24 was up 4.18 per cent to Rs 1,933.91 crore. It was at Rs 1,856.17 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 97.65 a scrip on BSE, up 0.31 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR