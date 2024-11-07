Jagran Prakashan reports Q2 net profit at Rs 41.64 cr; revenue slips 2.7 pc

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Thursday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 41.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.51 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations declined 2.66 per cent to Rs 446.5 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 458.73 crore a year ago.

JPL's total expenses declined 2.14 per cent to Rs 411.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was Rs 347.63. crore.

The company earned Rs 54.82 crore from the FM radio business in the September quarter.

Shares of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 88.37 on BSE, up 0.43 per cent from the previous close.