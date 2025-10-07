Jaguar Land Rover reports 17 pc dip in retail sales in Jul-Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year decline in retail sales for the second quarter ended September 30, hit by a production pause due to a cyber attack.

The company, a part of Tata Motors, said its retail sales in the July-September period stood at 85,495 units, down 17 per cent as compared with the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's dispatches to dealers in the second quarter stood at 66,165 units, down 24 per cent as compared with the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Volumes reduced during a challenging quarter, reflecting production stoppages since the start of September resulting from the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports, it stated.

"It has been a challenging quarter for JLR. In the first two months our performance was robust and in line with our expectations, against the backdrop of the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models and the impact of incremental US tariffs," JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said.

From the start of September, the company has been responding to a cyber incident, which shut down production, he added.

"Since then, we have worked with retailers to prioritise the delivery of our world class vehicles to our clients. This morning we announced the phased restart of JLR’s manufacturing operations following the cyber incident," Mardell said.

"From tomorrow, we will welcome back our colleagues at our engine production plant in Wolverhampton, shortly followed by our colleagues making our world-class cars at Nitra and Solihull," he added.

Tata Motors shares on Tuesday ended 2.01 per cent down at Rs 698.15 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MR