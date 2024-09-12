Jain Irrigation inks pact with Sher-e-Kashmir varsity to offer agri-tech solutions in J&K

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Jain Irrigation Systems on Thursday said it has tied up with the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-Kashmir) to offer smart and technology-driven solutions to farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Jain Irrigation Joint Managing Director Ajit Jain and SKUAST-Kashmir Vice Chancellor Nazeer Ahmad Ganai.

The partnership aims to introduce state-of-the-art irrigation techniques and sustainable farming practices that are tailored to meet the unique challenges of the region, the company said in a statement.

The collaboration will focus on improving water management, developing clean planting material, enhancing crop yields, promoting climate smart technologies, solutions and precision farming practices to ensure long-term sustainability.

The Vice Chancellor said the collaboration marks a crucial milestone in ongoing efforts to "uplift the farming community of Jammu and Kashmir." By adopting smart technologies and innovative practices, the aim is to empower farmers with the tools they need to increase productivity, conserve water, and ensure food security in the region, he added.

"Together, we will work to introduce climate smart and precision-farming techniques that will not only optimize resource utilization but also lead to sustainable agricultural growth in the region," Ajit Jain added.