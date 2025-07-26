Jain Irrigation net profit declines 8.5 pc to Rs 11.19 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Jain Irrigation Systems on Saturday reported an 8.5 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.19 crore for the latest quarter ended June 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 12.23 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,547.68 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 from Rs 1,479.24 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Jain Irrigation Systems Vice Chairman and Managing Director Anil Jain said, "In Q1 of FY26, the company experienced good demand for Micro Irrigation Systems, Tissue Culture, Exports and Solar Agri Pumps. We saw good growth in revenue and margins in Hi-Tech Agri division".

Due to the early monsoon in May, he said the company saw an impact on demand for pipe.

"Margins for pipe business were also under pressure due to lack of demand," Jain said.

He said the company's focus towards retail and exports has shown better results in terms of revenue growth and margins.

"With well-spread monsoon and the government's commitment to investment in infrastructure, we expect revival of demand for piping business in H2FY26," Jain said.

In 2024-25, the Maharashtra-based Jain Irrigation Systems had posted a net profit of Rs 25.69 crore on a total income of Rs 5,793.24 crore.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of micro irrigation systems, PVC P pipes, HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro-processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, financial services and other agricultural inputs. PTI MJH BAL BAL