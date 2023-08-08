Jain Irrigation Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 36.64 crore

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Jain Irrigation on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.64 crore in the June quarter on strong sales.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.79 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income increased on a consolidated basis to Rs 1,701.04 crore during the April-June quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal as compared to Rs 1,416.16 crore a year ago.
Revenue from high-tech agri input products declined marginally to Rs 536.66 crore from Rs 553.37 crore, while that from the plastic division rose to Rs 722.17 crore during the first quarter over Rs 417.73 crore in FY23.
Revenue from its agro-processing division rose marginally to Rs 438.63 crore as against Rs 432.49 crore in the said period, the filing added.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,646.67 crore from Rs 1,393.44 crore a year ago.
The Jalgaon-based company is into manufacturing micro-irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro-processed products, and other agricultural inputs. PTI LUX SHW