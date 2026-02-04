Jain Irrigation Q3 net loss widens to Rs 47.48 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Jain Irrigation Systems on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 47.48 crore for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher expenses.

The company has posted a net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,602.86 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 1,362.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses also increased 15.32 per cent to Rs 1,611.11 crore as against Rs 1,361.36 crore in the said period.

Jain Irrigation Vice Chairman and Managing Director Anil Jain said Q3 has been a strong quarter for the company, with 17.4 per cent year-on-year revenue growth across all business segments, reflecting double-digit growth momentum.

The recent reduction in GST rates has supported demand and aided revenue expansion across all segments.

"Our continued focus on execution and cash discipline has resulted in a significant improvement in the working capital cycle, which is clearly reflected in robust cash generation, with cash flow from operations at 149 per cent of EBITDA during the quarter," he said.

Agro-processing arm Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd (JFFFL) has partnered with a leading beverage brand to set up a bottling facility, with revenue contribution expected from Q4 FY26, the company said. PTI LUX DRR