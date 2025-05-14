Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 27.86 cr

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Jain Irrigation Systems on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.86 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 10.68 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Jain Irrigation Systems said in a regulatory filing.
The company's revenue from operations grew by 1.28 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 1,748.73 crore, compared to Rs 1,726.57 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
In the fourth quarter of FY25, the company delivered a stable performance with marginal revenue growth on consolidated basis, with marginal improvement in EBITDA, Jain Irrigation Systems Vice Chairman and Managing Director Anil Jain said.
"Overall reduction in revenue during the year was mainly on account of domestic business. However, the company witnessed significant improvement in operating cash flow on account of better working capital management.
"We continue to focus on strengthening our core businesses, notably in piping, Hi-Tech agri and international markets," he said.
Looking ahead, he said, the company is optimistic about a recovery in retail demand, aided by the government spending on infrastructure and stable agricultural output.
"We continue to focus on deleveraging, bringing working capital efficiency and better cash flow," he added.