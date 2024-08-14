Jaiprakash Associates net loss widens to Rs 1,023 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates' consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 1,023.44 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net loss stood at Rs 180.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,770.66 crore in April-June this fiscal from Rs 1,505.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Jaiprakash Associates is into cement, construction, power and real estate businesses.

The company is currently facing insolvency proceedings. PTI MJH BAL BAL