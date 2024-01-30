Jaiprakash Associates net loss widens to Rs 476 crore in October-December

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Jaiprakash Associates on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 476.12 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net loss stood at Rs 314.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 1,558.58 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 1,933.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Jaiprakash Associates is into construction, cement, real estate and hospitality businesses, among others.