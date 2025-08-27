Jaiprakash Power Ventures plans to set up Rs 300 cr solar power plant in MP

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures on Wednesday announced its plans to set up a solar power project in Madhya Pradesh at an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore.

The company's board considered a proposal in this regard at its meeting, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors has considered the proposal to explore the options for setting up of solar power plant of about 50 MW capacity...subject to such approvals as may be required including that of lenders inter-alia, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 300.00 crore," the company said.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures said it plans the project at its existing Thermal Power Project site situated in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, which is the 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant (JBTTP). PTI ABI ABI SHW