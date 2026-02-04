Jaiprakash Power Ventures profit nosedives to Rs 4.89 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures on Wednesday posted a multifold decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 4.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter, hit by reduced income.

It registered a net profit of Rs 124.65 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income dipped to Rs 1,211.40 crore in the reporting third quarter from Rs 1,256.35 crore in Q3FY25.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures' expenses surged to Rs 1,191.57 crore during the reporting quarter from Rs 1,06,4.03 crore in October-December 2024. PTI ABI HVA