Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 profit at Rs 182 cr

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd on Saturday said its net profit in September quarter FY26 was almost flat at Rs 182.10 crore.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 182.66 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 1,478.49 crore from Rs 1,305.19 crore in July September 2024-25. Expenses also increased to Rs 1,186.48 crore from Rs 1,070.76 crore.

Part of Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Power Ventures plans, develops, implements and operates power projects in India. PTI ABI ANU ANU