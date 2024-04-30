Advertisment
Business

Jaiprakash Power Ventures reappoints Suren Jain as MD & CEO

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd on Tuesday announced reappointment of Suren Jain as the company's MD & CEO.

Advertisment

He has been reappointed for a tenure of 5 years effective January 12, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has also reappointed Sunil Kumar Sharma as executive director for a period of one year from April 2024. Praveen Kumar Singh has been reappointed as executive director for a period of 5 years from August 12.

Dinesh Kumar Likhi has been reappointed as non-executive Independent Director for a period of 3 years with effect from August 6, 2024.

Part of diversified Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd plans, develops, implements and operates power projects in India. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU

Advertisment
Subscribe