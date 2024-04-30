Jaiprakash Power Ventures reappoints Suren Jain as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd on Tuesday announced reappointment of Suren Jain as the company's MD & CEO.

He has been reappointed for a tenure of 5 years effective January 12, 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has also reappointed Sunil Kumar Sharma as executive director for a period of one year from April 2024. Praveen Kumar Singh has been reappointed as executive director for a period of 5 years from August 12.

Dinesh Kumar Likhi has been reappointed as non-executive Independent Director for a period of 3 years with effect from August 6, 2024.

Part of diversified Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd plans, develops, implements and operates power projects in India. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU