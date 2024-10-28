Jaipur airport commissions automated stairlift for persons with reduced mobility

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Jaipur international airport has commissioned an automated stairlift designed to support individuals with reduced mobility.

A release claimed that the Jaipur airport has become the first airport in the country to commission Stairlift to support persons with reduced mobility.

"This automated device has been installed both at arrival and departure area of the domestic terminal (T2). It aims to enhance accessibility allowing those with mobility challenges to navigate stairs safely and independently," the release said.

The stairlift machine is from a Netherlands-based company which is a self-driven lift and can also be controlled from a remote control.

Whether due to aging, injury or a medical condition, reduced mobility can significantly hinder a person's ability to move freely within multi-level buildings so this lift provides them free movement, it added. PTI SDA MR MR