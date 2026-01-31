Jaipur Discom earns over Rs 104 cr revenue from scrap material

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Jaipur Discom has earned a record revenue of over Rs 104 crore so far in the current financial year by disposing of unusable and scrap material.

The amount generated through auctions of scrap material at 13 circle stores of the discom is the highest in five years, officials claimed. The unusable items include old transformers, wooden boxes, obsolete VCBs, meters, damaged oil, scrap vehicles, old cables and iron drums.

Such scrap material from sub-division and division offices is deposited at assistant store controller offices and disposed of through monthly auctions. Officials said auctions were often delayed in the past due to routine workload which led to deterioration of material and loss of revenue.

To address this, the discom management directed the Chief Engineer (Material Management) and Superintending Engineer (Inspection and Stores) to expedite disposal of scrap..

The headquarters' inspection and stores wing coordinated with circle offices to prepare survey reports of auction-worthy scrap lying in the field and closely monitored the auction process.

In 2023-24, as many as 115 auctions were conducted across all circles while 185 auctions were conducted in 2024-25. A total of 221 auctions have already been held till January in the 2025-26 financial year and the number is expected to rise in the remaining two months of the current fiscal year.

The officials said several store offices had vehicles lying unused for over 15 years. After coordinating with the transport department to obtain pending tax and registration details, 48 old vehicles were identified for auction, of which 34 were disposed of.

"The discom has earned Rs 104.39 crore through auctions so far this financial year and this is expected to reach Rs 125 crore by year-end," the official said.

He claimed that this is the highest revenue generated from scrap disposal in the last five years.

Revenue collection from scrap auctions was Rs 30.85 crore in 2020-21, Rs 94.84 crore in 2021-22, Rs 86.84 crore in 2022-23, Rs 61.29 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 55.76 crore in 2024-25. PTI SDA MR