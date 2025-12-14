Jaipur discom intensifies revenue recovery amid mounting dues

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Jaipur discom JVVNL has intensified revenue recovery and vigilance operations against the backdrop of mounting dues and long-standing structural challenges faced by Rajasthan's power distribution companies, an official said.

Power distribution in Rajasthan is handled by three government-owned discoms -- Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JDVVNL) and Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL).

They cater to 1.66 crore regular consumers across urban and rural areas of the state, including 56.5 lakh consumers of the Jaipur discom.

These discoms have been grappling for years with high aggregate technical and commercial losses, power theft and delayed bill payments, which have put sustained pressure on their finances.

The official said improving revenue collection and reducing losses remain one of the top priorities for the discoms.

As part of the latest drive, the Jaipur discom has identified 10 power divisions and 20 sub-divisions (both O & M) with the highest outstanding dues and prepared an action plan to ensure 100 per cent recovery in these areas.

"Regular monitoring of these divisions and sub-divisions will be carried out at the headquarters level," discoms' chairperson Arti Dogra said.

She has reviewed the recovery plan with assistant engineers of the identified sub-divisions. Executive engineers and superintending engineers also joined the review.

Dogra said that in the 20 identified sub-divisions, more than 1.11 lakh consumers have outstanding dues exceeding Rs 193 crore, while in the 10 identified power divisions, over 1.89 lakh consumers owe more than Rs 237 crore.

Dogra directed engineers to prioritise revenue collection through consumer camps, counselling and settlement mechanisms.

"Cases where recovery is not made even after notices should be referred to Lok Adalats. In areas where consumers are unwilling to pay dues collectively, strict measures such as disconnection of power supply, removal of transformers and even power lines should be taken if required," she said.

She also instructed officials to ensure 100 per cent recovery in cases involving arrears of Rs 50,000 and above, and Rs 1 lakh and above.

Superintending and executive engineers were asked to conduct recovery drives in coordination with district and police administrations.

Early decisions were also sought in cases proposed to be declared permanently disconnected consumers (PDC), to enable recovery as per norms.

Along with recovery efforts, the Jaipur discom has stepped up vigilance operations to check electricity theft, a major contributor to losses in the power sector.

Under 'Operation Urja Prahar', joint teams of the discom and district police conducted intensive checks in several districts.

In Jhalawar district's Aklera sub-division, 15 illegal transformers were seized on Saturday during raids in more than a dozen villages.

Officials said transformers had been installed without departmental permission, posing serious safety risks and causing revenue losses. Several kilometres of illegal power lines were also dismantled.

In Khairthal-Tijara district, power theft was detected at 51 locations during a drive on Friday, leading to penalties of over Rs 42 lakh.

In Baran district, transformers of seven connections were removed after outstanding dues of more than Rs 21 lakh were found pending, she said, adding that two consumers later cleared their dues.

Similar action was taken in Karauli district, where 370 illegal cables were seized during anti-theft operations, while in Pahari area of Bharatpur district an illegal transformer was seized during a recovery drive.

"The intensified recovery and vigilance campaigns are aimed at sending a strong message that non-payment of dues and power theft will not be tolerated, as the discoms seek to stabilise their finances and ensure reliable power supply across Rajasthan," she said. PTI SDA ANU ANU