Jaipur markets see huge rush of shoppers

Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) Dhanteras witnessed strong turnout of shoppers in Jaipur markets on Saturday.

With the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, markets were decked up and decorated.

Strong sales were witnessed in jewellery, automobiles and electronic goods today. From early morning, shoppers thronged showrooms, marking one of the busiest days of the year.

"Demand was high for silver coins and idols on Dhanteras today. Decorative silver items were also popular this year," a jeweller said.

Markets in major cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur and others saw brisk business throughout the day.

GST rate cuts on vehicles and electronic appliances also boosted consumer sentiment, which led to a surge in two-wheeler and four-wheeler purchases.

At Jaipur's Moti Dungri temple alone, a large number of newly purchased vehicles were brought for traditional puja rituals.

Suresh Agrawal, President of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI), said that business across the state is estimated to have crossed Rs 40,000 crore on Dhanteras.

"Jaipur alone accounted for Rs 5,000-6,000 crore in trade," he said.

On the other hand, markets were decorated with colourful lights. Special lighting has been done in walled city markets in Jaipur.

Elaborate traffic and security arrangements have also been made in view of the festival. PTI SDA HVA