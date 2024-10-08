Jaipur Pulses Millers Association urges Deputy CM to reduce tax on pulses

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) A delegation Jaipur Pulses Millers Association on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari to reduce tax on pulses.

The delegation demanded to reduce the 1.60 per cent Mandi fee to 1 per cent and abolish the 0.50 per cent Krishak Kalyan cess being collected on pulses.

Diya Kumari assured businessmen that she would take up the matter before the cabinet meeting for a positive solution.

"By reducing the double burden of tax, the tax income of the government will not decrease but will increase. The crisis of migration of dal mills to other states will also be averted and the employment of thousands of people from dal mills will also be given," Senior Vice President of Jaipur Dal Millers Association Pawan Agarwal said.

Dal mill operator Ramprakash Birmiwala said raw material (pulses) coming from outside Rajasthan should be exempted from the Mandi levy because tax is already imposed on it. PTI AG BAL BAL