Jaipur Rugs expands global footprint, opens store in Singapore

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Handmade rugs maker Jaipur Rugs on Saturday said it has opened a new flagship store in Singapore, expanding its presence in the global market.
This is the fourth international store of Jaipur Rugs. It launched a store in London in June. Besides, it operates stores in Dubai and Milan.
“This marks the second international opening in just three months, following the launch of the brand’s London showroom earlier this year, as Jaipur Rugs continues its strategic push into the global design landscape,” the company said in a statement.
Besides, it has a presence in the US, China and Russia through sister concern and franchise model.
Jaipur Rugs is also expanding its sales network in the domestic market and plans to open up to 3 stores in the country.
The company, which had reported a turnover of Rs 975 crore in FY24, is operating two stores each in Mumbai and Jaipur and one each in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.
”The launch, in tandem with our annual Rug Utsav, symbolises our unwavering commitment to sharing the unparalleled craftsmanship of our artisans with the world. It’s not just about rugs—it’s about preserving a rich cultural heritage, empowering communities, and reshaping the global design narrative,” Jaipur Rugs Director Yogesh Chaudhary said.
Jaipur Rugs, a family-owned business works with 40,000 rural artisans, of which 85 per cent are women.
Founded in 1978 with just two looms, it now has over 7,000 looms and sells in over 90 countries.