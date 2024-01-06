Jaipur Rugs launches programme to provide training to women artisans, exhibit their products

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Carpet manufacturer Jaipur Rugs on Saturday said it has started a three-month programme under which women artisans will be given training in making 3D sculptural carpets and various other skills.

The programme is part of the 'Tread Softly' initiative with Dhun Jaipur, a 500-acre habitat in Phagi town.

"Tread Softly is a platform for a rotational three-week artist residency programme at Dhun Jaipur campus in Phagi, during which women artists from rural Rajasthan will be provided with a space solely dedicated to the creation of art," Kavita Chaudhary, Design Director of Jaipur Rugs, said.

She informed that 6 weavers in 3 batches for 3 weeks each will explore their artistic potential in a supportive environment and once the programme is over in March end, products made by them will be put on exhibition. PTI SDA HVA