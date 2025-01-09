Jaipur Rugs opens 1st store in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Handmade rug maker Jaipur Rugs has opened its first store in Raipur, marking its entry in Chhattisgarh as part of its expansion in the domestic market.

With this new store addition, the total store count of Jaipur Rugs, a maker of handcrafted luxury rugs, goes up to 19, which includes global flagship stores in Milan, Dubai, London and Singapore.

The Raipur store is the second new location in India after Pune in 2024.

Jaipur Rugs Director Yogesh Chaudhary said this is a landmark moment in the company's journey to bring India's timeless craftsmanship to a global stage.

"This 19th store embodies our mission to merge heritage with innovation, offering more than just rugs. Each piece tells a story of artistry, tradition and the hands that crafted it. With every new location, we strengthen our commitment to empowering artisans, preserving age-old techniques, and redefining luxury for a discerning audience worldwide," he said.

Jaipur Rugs, a family-owned business, works with 40,000 rural artisans of which 85 per cent are women.

Founded in 1978 with just two looms, it now has over 7,000 looms and sells its products in over 90 countries. PTI KRH KRH SHW