Jaishankar meets EU leaders; discusses ways to strengthen ties, progress in FTA

Brussels, Jun 11 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a series of meetings with top European Union leaders here and discussed ways to further strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership and progress in a comprehensive and meaningful trade agreement.

Jaishankar, who is travelling to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who said she was delighted to welcome him to the European Parliament.

"A warm conversation with @EP_President Roberta Metsola in Brussels this morning. Discussed further strengthening of India-EU parliamentary ties, building upon our shared values of democracy and pluralism," he said in a post on X.

"Value her positive sentiments on advancing our partnership in trade, technology and security," the minister added.

In a post on X, Metsola said that as negotiations on a free trade agreement advance, we look forward to transform commitments into actions and to strengthen the strategic partnership between Europe and India.

Jaishankar also met European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic and discussed progress in a comprehensive, balanced and meaningful FTA agreement between India and EU.

"Recognised the progress in our discussions for a comprehensive, balanced and meaningful FTA agreement between India and EU. Agreed that it would elevate our strategic partnership, that is rapidly acquiring new dimensions and facets," he said in a post on X.

On his part, Sefcovic said he had a "valuable meeting with Jaishankar, covering their efforts to elevate the EU-India partnership to the next level - through a commercially meaningful trade agreement.

"We keep our strategic lenses firmly in place, and I'm looking forward to seeing @PiyushGoyal soon," Sefcovic said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also met the European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela.

"Our conversation focused on driving forward India-EU engagement in connectivity, IMEC, green shipping and clean energy. Today’s signing of our trilateral cooperation arrangement will benefit the Global South," he said.

Sikela said he was pushing for a stronger EU-India partnership.

"Today I had a meeting with India's Minister of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar. We discussed: New EU-India Strategic Agenda; The progress of India-Middle East-Europe Corridor project; Our joint priorities under the Global Gateway, which include clean energy, sustainable urbanization and enhanced connectivity," he said in a post on X.

"To fully unlock the potential of the EU–India partnership, today we signed a Cooperation Agreement on Trilateral Cooperation with Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. This new initiative will support pilot projects in third countries, focused on driving sustainable development with a strong emphasis on climate action and digital inclusion," he added.

Jaishankar, who is travelling to Europe a month after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, said he had a "pleasure interacting" with European Parliament members Angelika Niebler, Urmas Paet, Pilar del Castillo, Vladimir Prebilič, and Winkler Gyula on Tuesday.

"Welcomed their support for stronger India-EU ties. Also appreciate their understanding of India’s right to defend itself against terrorism," he said, adding that they "exchanged perspectives on global developments and regional issues." Jaishankar has also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and praised her "strong condemnation" of the Pahalgam attack and solidarity in combating terrorism.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives, following which India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.