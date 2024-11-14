Jakson conducts pilot project for Co2 to methanol at NTPC plant in MP

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) In an industry-first, energy transition company Jakson Green has synthesized methanol from Co2 using a synthesis process as part of a pilot project awarded by power giant NTPC.

Advertisment

This is for the first time in the world that methanol has been synthesised from Co2 flue gases emitted by a power plant, Jakson Green said in a statement on Thursday.

"Jakson Green has achieved a global first. Jakson Green has successfully synthesised methanol from captured carbon dioxide at NTPC’s Vindhyachal Thermal Power Plant," it said.

The breakthrough can help in the availability of cleaner alternate fuels, Jakson Green said.

Advertisment

The process captures Co2 directly from the flue gas emissions and converts it into methanol, a cleaner fuel which can be further used for applications like power generation and transportation.

Bikesh Ogra, CEO and Managing Director, Jakson Green said, "We partnered with NTPC in bringing this transformative project to life. This project marks the first instance of producing methanol from captured carbon, and it will also stand as the inaugural commissioned project in the Indian green molecule space." EKS Sreekumar, Head of Strategy at Jakson Green said the company played the role of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) player for the project located in Madhya Pradesh.

The pilot project has been commissioned within 12 months from the date of award from NTPC, he said.

Advertisment

Part of Jakson Group, Jakson Green has a presence in India, Europe, and Africa. It focuses on operating in new energy spaces. PTI ABI DR