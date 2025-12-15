Jakson Engineers inks pact with Ecoprogetti SRL to set up photovoltaic module recycling plant

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Jakson Group firm Jakson Engineers Ltd (JEL) on Monday said it has signed a contract with European technology provider Ecoprogetti SRL to establish India's first hi-tech photovoltaic (PV) module recycling plant.

The agreement was formalised between Gagan Deep Chanana, Joint MD & CEO, JEL, and Managing Director, Ecoprogetti SRL, the technology provider company, in the presence of Bharat Gupta, Board of Director, JEL, the company said in a statement.

This positions Jakson as the first Indian company to procure a hi-tech PV recycling facility, underscoring India's growing commitment to responsible clean-energy lifecycle management, it said.

The advanced facility will be capable of recycling about 300 MW of solar panels per year, equivalent to over 5,00,000 PV modules annually.

Designed with a processing speed of 60 panels per hour, the plant will handle close to 1.62 tonnes of material per hour and more than 13,500 tonnes of PV waste every year.

This high-capacity system will support the scientific, safe and environmentally sound handling of end-of-life solar panels, a challenge that is expected to grow significantly as India accelerates renewable-energy adoption.

"This investment marks an important step in India's clean-energy transition. By recovering valuable materials such as aluminium, glass, silicon, copper and silver, we will reduce the industry's dependence on virgin raw materials and ensuring that solar power becomes truly circular and resource-efficient," Chanana said.

Gupta said as India expands its solar footprint, the responsible management of end-of-life modules will be essential for the long-term sustainability and resilience of the sector.

This facility will divert thousands of tonnes of waste from landfills each year while returning critical materials back into the manufacturing ecosystem, he said, adding that through strategic investments like this, we are ensuring that solar energy remains clean, sustainable and future-ready throughout its lifecycle.

Established in 1947, the Jakson Group has evolved from specialising in Diesel Generator Manufacturing to becoming a multi-faceted energy solutions provider. PTI KKS TRB