Jakson Green bags operation & maintenance order of 1 GWp solar portfolio

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Renewable energy player Jakson Green has secured new operation and maintenance projects of 1 gigawatt peak (GWp) solar portfolio.

The company has secured the new project through its asset management arm – Jakson Green Renewables, it said in a statement.

With the latest additions, Jakson Green's total operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio now stands at 5 GWp.

These projects comprise four high-capacity solar projects, ranging from 75 MWp to 435 MWp, strategically located across Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

"With a portfolio now at 5 GWp, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable energy solutions across India and beyond. Our focus remains on delivering superior operational performance and maximising returns for our clients," Kannan Krishnan, Joint Managing Director of Jakson Green, said.

The Noida-based company has a solar EPC portfolio exceeding 8 GWp globally, 5 GWp of renewable O&M, and over 1.5 GWp of assets under development. PTI ABI ABI SHW