Jakson Green, Blueleaf Energy announce financial close for 840 MWp Rajasthan solar projects

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Jakson Green and Blueleaf Energy on Thursday announced the financial close of their 840 MWp solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The 280 MWp and 560 MWp ground-mounted solar plants in Bikaner are part of the 1 GWp Rajasthan Solar Portfolio, which is jointly owned by Blueleaf Energy and Jakson Green through its parent company Jakson Ltd, a statement said.

Jakson Green Ltd, a green energy transition platform, and Blueleaf Energy, a leading pan-Asian renewable energy platform owned by a Macquarie Asset Management–managed fund, today announced the financial close of their 840 MWp Bikaner Solar Projects in Rajasthan, according to the statement.

The financial close, secured with Axis Bank in India, marks the completion of funding for the partners’ entire landmark portfolio, it added.

The Bikaner projects, which hold 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI – 280 MWp) and NHPC Ltd (560 MWp), are now ready to enter the construction phase.

They will join the portfolio’s 140 MWp Bhawad Solar Project, which is already under construction and scheduled for commissioning later this year.

Bikesh Ogra, Vice Chairman & Global CEO of Jakson Green, said, "Securing financial closure for the Bikaner Solar Projects is a testament to both our ability to deliver on our unwavering commitment to advance India’s energy transition and the strength of our partnership with Blueleaf Energy." "Completing the funding of our Rajasthan Solar Portfolio brings us a significant step closer to our goal of adding over 5 GW of renewable energy capacity to the Indian grid by 2030,” Pratyush Thakur, India Country Head for Blueleaf Energy, stated.

Within the 1 GWp Rajasthan portfolio, the Bikaner projects alone will generate enough electricity each year to power over 1.5 million Indian households. PTI KKS DR DR