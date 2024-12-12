Jakson Green, Desolenator partner to manufacture, deploy water solutions

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Jakson Green on Thursday said it has partnered with tech company Desolenator to manufacture and deploy sustainable water solutions in domestic and offshore markets.

As part of the agreement, Desolenator will scale innovative solar desalination technology, which purifies seawater and brackish water using only solar energy, Jakson Green said in a statement.

Without sharing any financial details, Jakson Green said it has also made investments in Desolenator as part of the agreement which aims to develop and deploy sustainable water solutions globally.

"The global water crisis demands innovative solutions. The partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver sustainable solutions that address critical global challenges. We will work towards making clean water accessible to communities and industries worldwide," Jakson Green CEO Bikesh Ogra.

Part of Jakson Group, Jakson Green has a presence in India, Europe, and Africa. It focuses on operating in new energy spaces. PTI ABI DRR