Jakson Green signs first wind Power Purchase Agreement with GUVNL for 100 MW project

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Green energy transition platform Jakson Green on Wednesday said through its subsidiary JGRJ Three Solar Private Ltd it has signed its first wind Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for a 100 MW project.

The two companies have signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at a tariff of Rs 3.59 per unit, under GUVNL's Wind Tender (Phase VIII), a company statement said.

This 100-MW Gujarat-based project is expected to deliver over 300,000,000 kWh units of energy annually, offsetting approx. 250,000 tonnes of CO₂ emission in a year.

The energy generated from the power project will be procured by GUVNL, a company statement said.

"Our first wind power PPA with GUVNL marks our entry into utility-scale wind energy. This is a natural progression for Jakson Green, building on our solar and hybrid portfolio, and underscores our commitment to diversifying our green energy solutions and accelerating India's transition to a sustainable future," Kannan Krishnan, Managing Director of Jakson Green, said.

The project is expected to become operational within 24 months.

"India's immense wind energy potential, estimated at over 695 GW, positions our country as one of the global leaders in installed wind capacity," says Krishnan Rajagopalan, Head - IPP, Jakson Green.

Rajagopalan further noted that "this vast resource, especially in states like Gujarat, provides a viable pathway to a sustainable energy future for the nation, and we are committed to playing a role in harnessing it." Jakson Green is a green energy transition platform, offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for renewables and green molecule projects in the domestic and international markets and is backed by the Jakson Group. PTI KKS DRR