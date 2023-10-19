Jakson Green to develop Rs 2,400 cr green ammonia plant for Deendayal Port Authority

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Jakson Green on Thursday said it has inked an initial pact with Deendayal Port Authority to develop Rs 2,400 crore green ammonia plant at Kandla Port in Gujarat.

This landmark project marks a significant milestone in India's sustainable energy transition, a company statement said.

Jakson Green Private Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Deendayal Port Authority to set up a green ammonia facility, valued at approximately Rs 2,400 crore, it said.

According to the statement, the green ammonia facility, situated at Kandla Port, Gujarat, will be developed in a phased approach, with a projected annual production capacity of 1,33,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

Additionally, this endeavour is poised to create more than 5,000 jobs, including O&M, thereby fostering substantial economic growth in the region, it added.

The MoU was signed by Jakson Green Joint Managing Director Krishnan Kannan and Deendayal Port Authority Chief Mechanical Engineer Sushil Chandra Nahak.

The Deendayal Port Authority would facilitate Jakson Green in obtaining necessary registrations, approvals, clearances, and provide incentives, among others.

In the statement, Jakson Green's Kannan said, "This partnership reinforces our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable energy transition, while also acting as a catalyst for economic growth and the well-being of the local community." The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023.

The maritime industry being a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the summit focused on how renewable energy has the potential to play a significant role in decarbonising the sector. PTI KKS SHW