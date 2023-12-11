Jakson Group inaugurates genset manufacturing plant at Phaltan

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Jakson Group on Monday inaugurated a genset manufacturing plant at Phaltan, Maharashtra.

The company said it is aiming to produce about 2,500 gensets annually, ranging from 250KVA to 3500 KVA, including those compliant to the latest CPCB IV+ norms.

CPCB IV+ gensets can cater to diverse power requirements and are designed to be fuel efficient with lower emissions, the company said in a statement.

"The inauguration of this genset manufacturing unit represents a substantial milestone, reinforcing Jakson's standing as quality-centric leaders in the industry. Utilising advanced machinery, we guarantee the production of the highest quality products for our customers," Jakson Group CMD Sameer Gupta said.

The company did not disclose financial details of the project.