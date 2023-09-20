Jalna to host country's 1st startup incubation centre in an ITI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) A startup incubation centre will be set up at Jalna Industrial Training Institute in Maharashtra, which would be the first such centre in an ITI in the country, according to a release.

The Maharashtra government has announced a fund of Rs 10 crore for setting up the centre. This will be the first incubation centre in an ITI in the country, the release said.

Ashish Garde, Director of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) said that the centre will help nurture startups coming up in 2-3 tier cities. Jalna Centre will serve students from eight government and four private ITIs in the district..

The incubation centre will be formed in partnership with MAGIC.

A monitoring committee has been formed for the same which will be headed by the district collector while other district officials will be the members of the committee, the release said.

The incubation centre will come up in a 10,300 square feet area. The facilities to make prototypes, models, and testing will be made available here, the release said. PTI AW SGC CH1423 MR