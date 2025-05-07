Jammu traders' body announces war rooms for free ration, medicines; assures stock for 3 months

Jammu, May 7 (PTI) As panic buying gripped parts of Jammu amid heightened tensions along the Indo-Pak border, the Jammu Traders' Federation on Wednesday appealed for calm, assuring the public that there is no shortage of essential supplies.

The federation announced reactivation of "war rooms" to distribute free ration and medicines to border residents affected by the current hostilities.

The reassurance came as authorities evacuated hundreds of civilians from villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) following intense cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army.

At least 12 civilians, including four children, were killed and 57 others injured in the heavy artillery and mortar attacks targeting forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

"People are panic buying due to fear (of war), but there is absolutely no need to worry. We have enough ration to last three months," President of the Jammu Traders' Federation Deepak Gupta told reporters here.

He emphasised that the traders' community stands with the nation during this crisis, adding that prices of essential items like oil, flour, and rice have been reduced to ease the burden on the public.

Gupta said the federation has set up two war rooms -- one for ration and one for medicines -- to cater to residents in border areas.

"These war rooms will provide free ration and medicines to those in need," he said, noting that the model was earlier used effectively during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ration stocks have already been dispatched to various districts across the Jammu region, and Gupta reiterated that there is no cause for alarm. "We are fully prepared to handle the situation," he asserted.

Gupta also hailed the success of "Operation Sindoo", launched by India in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre that claimed 26 lives.

"We congratulate the armed forces and the Government of India for destroying Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said.

He said nine terror hideouts had been destroyed under the operation and called for its continuation until all training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are eliminated.

"Pakistan, frustrated by the success of Operation Sindoor, has resorted to shelling civilian areas in Poonch and Rajouri, but our army is ready with a befitting response," Gupta added.

Highlighting the economic aspect of the conflict, Gupta noted that the Prime Minister had accepted the federation's long-standing demand to suspend all trade with Pakistan. "Now is the time for decisive action," he said.

The situation along the border remains tense as security forces remain on high alert and emergency measures continue in vulnerable areas. PTI AB TRB