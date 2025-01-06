Jan Aushadhi outlets cross Rs 1,255-cr sales till Nov-end; entails benefit of Rs 5k cr for citizens

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Sale of medicines through Jan Aushadhi outlets crossed the Rs 1,255-crore mark till November 30, 2024, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a release on Monday.

In the current financial year 2024-25, sales of Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, stood at Rs 1,255 crore till November-end leading to savings of around Rs 5,020 crore to the citizens, it said.

During the year, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) inked several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Central Armed Police Forces, National Security Guard & Assam Rifles (CAPFs, NSG & AR) for enhancing healthcare accessibility by bringing Jan Aushadhi medicines to CAPFs, NSG & AR (MHA) Hospitals, it said.

Besides, the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra opened in Mauritius.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals also implemented a scheme during the ongoing fiscal for strengthening the pharmaceutical industry with a total financial outlay of Rs 500 crore, the ministry said.

The scheme aims to provide support to existing pharma clusters and MSMEs across the country to improve their productivity, quality and MSME clusters, it added. PTI MSS DRR