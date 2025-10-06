Jan Aushadhi retailers seek restoration of minimum distance rule

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Retailers of affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras have asked the government to review the zero distance policy, which allows the opening of two outlets in close proximity.

The PMBJK Retailers' Association, representing representatives from ten states, on Monday met senior government officials and asked for doing away with the revised policy for the establishment of stores in urban areas.

The Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the department responsible for the execution of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), has revised the policy to set up new outlets.

Under the new framework, in cities with more than 10 lakh population, there will be no requirement to maintain a minimum distance of 1 km between the two outlets.

PMBJK Retailers' Association General Secretary Suresh Mittal said the move would greatly hamper the profitability of the existing stores.

He noted that the organisation has also asked the government to increase trade margins on the sale of drugs to 35 per cent from the current level of 25 per cent.

Additionally, the association has sought financial support for the loss incurred on account of the GST revamp with effect from September 22.

As on June 11, 2025, more than 16,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functional across the country.

The product basket of PMBJP comprises 2,047 drugs and 300 surgical items. PTI MSS MSS SHW