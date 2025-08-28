Jan Dhan accounts grow to 56.16 cr; Rs 2.68 lakh cr deposits mobilised

New Delhi Aug 28 (PTI) The number of accounts opened under PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has risen to 56.16 crore in 11 years garnering deposits of Rs 2.68 lakh crore.

The number of accounts under PMJDY rose from 14.72 crore as of March 2015 to over 56.16 crore as of August 13, 2025, as per data shared by the finance ministry on X.

Fifty-six per cent of the PMJDY account holders are women, while 67 per cent accounts are opened in rural and semi-urban areas.

As much as Rs 45 lakh crore was transferred directly to beneficiary accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Ninty-four per cent of India's adult population has a bank account now.

PMJDY was launched on August 28, 2014. Accounts opened under the scheme offer zero balance facility, free RuPay cards, accidental insurance, and overdraft facility.

It has helped people step into the formal financial system, changing lives and transforming the nation's economy.

"The total deposits in PMJDY accounts have increased from Rs 15,670 crore in March 2015 and reached Rs 2,67,755 crores," as per the government data.

A total of 38.68 crore RuPay debit cards have been issued to PMJDY account holders, facilitating cashless transactions and providing access to the in-built accident insurance cover.

"With over 56 crore accounts opened, including nearly 30 crore women beneficiaries alongside sizable deposits and extensive distribution of RuPay debit cards, the scheme has reached even the most remote regions, uplifting millions, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds," a government statement said. PTI JD HVA