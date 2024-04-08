Jana Small Finance Bank partners with Kotak Mahindra Life to offer insurance products

New Delhi: Jana Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd to offer life insurance products to the customers of the bank.

"The partnership will help 52 lakh customers of the bank with a wide range of life insurance products offered by Kotak Life, including long-term savings and retirement solutions," it said in a regulatory filing.

Freo posts gross revenue of Rs 350 crore for FY24 * Digital banking platform Freo on Monday reported its gross revenue of Rs 350 crore for 2023-24 fiscal.

"The company has been profitable for the last four months since December 2023, cementing its position as India's leading financial one app catering to the middle-income segment," Freo said in a statement.

Freo, with a user base of 2.5 crore, has seen its gross revenues jump 5 times to Rs 350 crore over the past five years, it added.

PNB Housing Finance expands distribution network to 300 branches * PNB Housing Finance on Monday said it has expanded its distribution network to 300 branches across India.

The company has added 100 branches in the last four months of 2023-24 alone, taking the total number to 300, it said in a regulatory filing.

PNB Housing Finance offers a wide range of products like individual housing loans, retail loans against property, retail non-residential premises loans, and fixed deposits to both salaried and self-employed individuals.

Hilton inks hotel under flagship brand in Lucknow * Hilton on Monday signed its flagship brand hotel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in partnership with Amrit Bottlers as part of a cluster complex.

This cluster complex includes Hilton Garden Inn Lucknow, which is managed by Hilton under the same ownership.

Slated to open in the first quarter of 2025, Hilton Lucknow features 140 guest rooms, the global hospitality company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to bring Hilton's signature hospitality to Uttar Pradesh's largest city. We are privileged to deepen our partnership with Amrit Bottlers," Hilton senior vice president and country head, India, Zubin Saxena said.

With 26 trading hotels in India and 19 more in the pipeline, Hilton is on course to triple its India estate to 75 trading and pipeline hotels in the coming years.