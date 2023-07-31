Jana Small Finance Bank re-files IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd has re-filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 575 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4,051,516 equity shares by the company's existing investors, according to the fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Sunday.

Those offering shares in the OFS are: Client Rosehill Ltd, CVCIGP II Employee Rosehill Ltd, Global Impact Funds, S.C.A., SICAR, Sub-Fund Global Financial Inclusion Fund, Growth Partnership II Ajay Tandon Co-Investment Trust, Growth Partnership II Siva Shankar Co-Investment Trust, and Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures.

The small finance bank has proposed to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier – 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements such as organic growth and expansion.

The lender serves underbanked customers through various products, including zero balance savings accounts, fixed deposits with attractive interest rates, collateral-free loans and affordable housing loan schemes. It offers loans to MSMEs, agriculture sector, individuals, affordable housing sector and two-wheeler buyers and also provides gold loans to customers.

The bank had earlier filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in April 2021 and had received the regulator's nod to launch the public issue. However, Jana Small Finance Bank did not launch its public issue that time.

According to Fitch Report, Jana Small Finance Bank is the fourth largest small finance Bank in terms of assets under management (AUM) deposit size as on March 2023.

The bank had 754 banking outlets, including 272 outlets in unbanked rural centres, in 22 states and two Union Territories as of March 2023.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue. PTI SP HVA