Jana Small Finance Bank to sell SBI General Insurance's policies

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Jana Small Finance Bank on Tuesday said it will be selling SBI General Insurance's policies through its network.

The two entities have signed a bancassurance partnership agreement to facilitate the distribution of non-life insurance products, as per a statement.

**** * Godrej Capital partners with Creamline Dairy, Dvara E-Dairy Godrej Capital on Tuesday announced that it has forayed into extending loans for dairy farms by tying up with Creamline Dairy Products and Dvara E-Dairy.

The financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group will be extending loans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, according to a statement.

**** *Welspun One appoints former Ola executive Arun Kumar as group CFO Welspun One on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ola's chief financial officer GR Arun Kumar as its group CFO from Tuesday.

Kumar, who has also worked with Vedanta and Hindustan Unilever, will look after investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and growth strategy, a statement said.