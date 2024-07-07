Janky Patel new chairperson of Patel Engineering after death of Rupen Patel

New Delhi, Jul 7 ( PTI) Janky Patel has been appointed as the chairperson of Patel Engineering following the death of Rupen Patel, her husband and the company's chairman and managing director, according to a statement.

Rupen Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Patel Engineering Limited, passed away in the late hours of Friday, the company said in a statement.

The statement further said Janky Patel, wife of late Rupen, has been appointed as Chairperson of the company.

She is a graduate of Mumbai University. She will hold the position of non-executive Chairperson and will lead the company with the same dedication and integrity as her husband to ensure the seamless functioning of the company during this difficult period, the statement added.

Kavita Shirvaikar has been appointed as Acting Managing Director of the Company, stepping down from her previous role as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

She has been with the company for a decade, working closely with Rupen Patel, who has mentored and guided her throughout her tenure, the company said. PTI BKS MR