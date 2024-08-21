Japan Airlines to increase Bengaluru-Tokyo flights to meet rising demand: BIAL

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) To accommodate a rising demand for flights to Japan from Bengaluru, Japan Airlines (JAL) will increase its operations to five flights per week on the Tokyo-Bengaluru route, said a communique issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Wednesday.

The passenger traffic between Bengaluru and Japan has grown significantly from 23,532 passengers in 2022 to 62,959 in 2023, a 167.55% hike, according to Chief Operating Officer Satyaki Raghunath of BIAL, which runs Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR airport).

At present, there are three flights per week to Tokyo. Two extra flights per week will be operational from the last week of October, he said.

“We are delighted that JAL Group has chosen to expand its operations at BLR Airport, further solidifying our airport's reputation as South/Central India’s leading international gateway. This strategic decision not only enhances passenger convenience and boosts regional economic growth but also strengthens our commitment to connecting Bengaluru to major global centres of commerce and tourism,” he added.

According to him, BLR Airport is the only airport in South India to offer a direct connection to Japan since JAL began its operations on April 12, 2020. PTI JR ANE