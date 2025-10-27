Japan-based Honda Motor picks minority stake in domestic renewable energy player OMC Power

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Auto major Honda Motor Co Ltd has picked up a minority stake in OMC Power, becoming the third Japanese company to invest in the homegrown entity, which is working to build a 1 gigawatt renewable energy (RE) portfolio in India, according to industry sources.

The investment has come at a time when OMC Power is entering into a new business vertical where the company will deploy electric vehicle (EV) batteries as a battery energy storage system (BESS) solution, and re-purpose the old EV batteries to support UPS (uninterrupted power supply), like the inverters or some similar kind of applications.

According to industry sources, Honda Motor is learnt to have picked up a 5-10 per cent stake in OMC Power and may increase its share in the future.

In an interaction, OMC Power MD & CEO Rohit Chandra said both companies had been in talks for over 4 years to work out a business collaboration. It is the result of research and development, market studies, feasibility studies, and customer trials, all of which have led to this investment now.

It is also the first investment made by Honda Motor in a distributed energy platform in India, he noted.

"It is a win-win situation for both of us. Our partner is a leader in automobiles. It is coming up in EVs in a big way. Honda Motor will share its technical know-how, and we will provide them with the opportunities in our 1 GW journey," he said.

Honda Motor has become the third Japanese entity to invest in OMC Power, joining Mitsui & Co. and Chubu Electric Power as existing investors.

As per sources, while Mitsui & Co. has a 26 per cent stake, Chubu Electric Power, with a 30 per cent equity stake, is the largest Japanese investor in OMC Power.

In a media statement, OMC Power said the collaboration aims to extend the lifecycle of EV batteries, while addressing the needs of storage-based stationary applications.

"Honda and OMC have demonstrated the potential of repurposing Honda's detachable and portable batteries, originally used in electric two- and three-wheelers, for innovative storage-based clean energy solutions," it said.

Through this strategic alliance, Honda and OMC will co-develop advanced energy storage solutions, creating a new business vertical for OMC. The partnership will enable the large-scale deployment of storage-based solutions for mini-grid stabilisation, telecom infrastructure, rooftop hybrid solar solutions, and other distributed energy applications, it said.

Minoru Kato, Executive Officer, Chief Officer for Motorcycle and Power Products Operations, Honda Motor Co Ltd, said, "In India, where the shift toward electric motorcycles is progressing, Honda will strive to establish a resource-circulating value chain by facilitating the repurposing of end-of-life electric motorcycle batteries." Sharing a breakdown of the planned 1 GWp (gigawatt peak) or 1,000 MWp capacity -- which will involve an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore, Chandra said around 600 MWp will be achieved from rooftop solarisation for customers in the healthcare space, where it has a capacity of 75 MWp.

Around 200 MWp will be added to its green energy for telecom verticals, where the company supplies power to tower companies from 15 MWp capacity.

To serve rural areas, the company plans to add another 100 MWp to its smart grids, bringing its operational capacity to 10 MWp.

Chandra said the fifth segment will be launched next month with the joining of two Honda Motor officials to the management team of OMC Power, who will support OMC Power with their technical expertise.

OMC Power will add 100 MWp in solar EPC space for MSME and C&I (Commercial and Industrial) customers, starting with 5 MWp.

All these projects will be worked out in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and the northeastern states. PTI ABI DRR