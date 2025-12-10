Japan, South Korea's visit will prove to be new milestone in Punjab's industrial progress: Mann

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the overwhelming response from investors during his visit to Japan and South Korea will mark a new milestone in the state's industrial progress.

Sharing his experiences of a 10-day visit to Japan and South Korea, the chief minister said he duly showcased Punjab as the emerging hub of Industry across the globe.

Mann led the delegation as part of the state government's outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026, in Mohali.

The chief minister said the motive of the visit was to firm up investments in the state and create more employment opportunities for the youth by giving a fillip to industrial development.

Mann said this historic visit will be instrumental in giving the much-needed impetus to industrial development by putting it on a high-growth trajectory.

Giving details, he said during a meeting, senior managing director of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Ogawa Kazunori showed positive interest in evaluating Punjab's industrial and clean-energy project proposals.

He said they agreed to continue technical discussions on potential financing avenues through the Japanese company.

Tomonori Kai and Toru Nakane, the CEO and EVP respectively of Aisan Industry Co., Ltd showed positive interest in evaluating Punjab for future manufacturing or research and development opportunities.

Mann said Tanaka Hiroki and Suzuki Mari, the Global Strategy Manager and Product Planning Group of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd expressed openness to exploring future possibilities in electrical vehicle mobility, R&D collaboration, and skill development initiatives.

During a meeting with Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Department Manager Tatsuya Nakamura and ITO Kiyoshi shared that they are in the process of exploring component manufacturing through Indian partners in Punjab.

Mann assured full facilitation and policy support to the company and extended an invitation to them for the summit.

He said Director General, South Asia Department of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Tetsuya reaffirmed interest in supporting Punjab's development initiatives through technical cooperation and capacity-building programs especially in crop diversification.

He said that discussions with JICA focused on potential collaboration in urban infrastructure, water management, and skill development.

He said that JICA expressed willingness to explore deeper engagement and project partnerships.

Mann said Hajime Ishii, the Senior Vice President of Toray Industries, Inc showed interest in technical textiles and composites for Punjab's auto and aerospace sectors.

He said Jungo Okai, Head of Technology Business Management Unit of Fujitsu Ltd expressed interest in digital governance solutions and assured that they will explore Mohali for future projects in India.

Mann said NEC Corporation expressed interest in Punjab's digital initiatives and industrial automation opportunities and the company agreed to evaluate the state's IT ecosystem for collaboration.

During a meeting with Sumitomo Corporation and Kiriu Corporation, the representatives of company including Shohei Yoshida, Yoshito Miyazaki, Tomo Tozawa, Hiroki Yasukawa and Kitaru Shimizu shared positive experience through their existing collaboration with Hero MotoCorp in Punjab, informed Mann.

He said they agreed to evaluate Punjab's industrial clusters for future projects and consider Mohali for technology initiatives and assured further deeper engagements with the state.

Representatives of Toppan Holdings Inc. formally conveyed an expression of interest to expand its Punjab facility with a proposed investment of Rs 300-400 crore.

A non-binding MoU was signed between Toppan and Invest Punjab to jointly develop a skilling excellence centre aligned with industry needs, he stated.

He said Aichi Steel and Vardhman Special Steels signed an MoU to jointly study future factory operations in Punjab, including feasibility assessment for Rs 500 crore investment.

During a meeting with Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., the company representatives reaffirmed positive experience in Punjab, citing partnerships with Sonalika and the Claas plant acquisition.

He said they also shared progressive plans for expansion in agri-tech and allied sectors, adding that the state government assured full support and facilitation for Yanmar's future initiatives.

On his visit to the Republic of Korea, he said it began with a meeting with Ambassador of India in Seoul Gourangalal Das during which he shared Punjab's roadmap for economic and technological partnerships with South Korea.

The chief minister said that emphasis was also laid on opportunities in multiple sectors for investment and collaboration.

Mann said during a meeting with Daewoo E & C, company representatives expressed interest in Punjab's development plans and opportunities. During a meeting with GS ENC, the representatives of the company showcased expertise in EPC, renewable energy, and ongoing projects in India (solar, wind, battery storage).

Mann said another significant feature of South Korea visit was meeting with Nongshim in which the company acknowledged India as a high-priority market and expressed interest in Punjab for future expansion. PTI CHS MR