Japan visit: Haryana CM-led delegation signs 6 MoUs with Japanese cos, entailing Rs 1,185 cr investment

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) A high-level delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, currently on a visit to Japan, signed six significant memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with prominent Japanese corporations on the first day of the visit.

These MoUs are anticipated to bring investments worth approximately Rs 1,185 crore to Haryana and generate employment opportunities for over 13,000 youth in the state, a state government statement said here.

The delegation comprised key officials including Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary of Industries and Commerce Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary of Foreign Cooperation Amneet P. Kumar, Managing Director of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) Yash Garg, along with other senior government officials.

Nayab Singh Saini along with delegation members on Monday reached Tokyo seeking to attract investments, deepen cooperation in technology and manufacturing, and showcase the state as a leading destination for global investors.

According to the government statement, Saini held fruitful discussions with top Japanese companies such as AISIN, Air Water, TASI, Nambu, Denso, Sojitz, Nissin, Kawakin, and Toppan. These engagements resulted in the signing of six MoUs worth Rs 1,185 crore, which are expected to generate approximately 13,000 new jobs in the state, it said.

During these interactions, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation between Haryana and Japan.

He proposed initiatives to strengthen partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from both regions.

Highlighting Haryana's strong potential in manufacturing sectors including equipment, industrial components, metalworking, as well as automotive, auto parts, and electronics, he emphasized that collaboration with Japan in these areas would greatly boost business growth.

Meanwhile, during his ongoing visit to Japan, Saini met with Shimane Prefecture Governor Tatsuya Maruyama.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on exploring new opportunities for technology exchange, innovation and joint ventures between enterprises from both regions.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister also participated in the Haryana-Shimane Prefecture Roadshow held in Tokyo.

Addressing a gathering of industrialists and investors, he highlighted the longstanding cultural and historical ties between India and Japan. Saini said that our relationship with Japan dates back thousands of years and is deeply rooted in history and shared values.

"Just as Shimane Prefecture upholds its enduring traditions, Haryana is one of the most ancient and revered regions of Indian civilization. It is home to the sacred land of 'Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra' where Lord Krishna delivered the divine message of the Bhagavad Gita. Haryana represents the essence of duty, righteousness, and wisdom," Saini said.

He said that the relationship between India and Japan is a special strategic and global partnership, underpinned by deep mutual trust, shared democratic values, and commitment to cooperation.

Referring to the earlier visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan, he said that it has further strengthened bilateral ties.

The Chief Minister urged Japanese businesses to channel a greater share of this investment into Haryana, highlighting the state's strong industrial ecosystem, investor-friendly environment, and strategic advantages.

The Chief Minister stated that Shimane and Haryana complement each other in multiple ways, with both regions sharing a proud legacy rooted in quality, precision, and innovation. Each boasts robust industrial infrastructure, including state-of-the-art industrial parks, smart logistics facilities, and a growing focus on green energy.

Highlighting the longstanding ties between the two regions, he recalled that Haryana has been Japan's most trusted industrial partner in India for decades beginning with the establishment of Maruti Suzuki's first manufacturing plant in the state in the 1980s. This landmark investment transformed India's mobility sector and laid the foundation for a world-class industrial ecosystem in Haryana, he said.

He said that today, Haryana is home to the highest number of Japanese companies in India, underscoring its reputation as a hub of culture, enterprise, and innovation, a home away from home for Japanese businesses.

The Chief Minister further said that the Haryana Government has adopted progressive, investor-friendly policies designed to support partnerships across key sectors. These include advanced manufacturing, particularly in electronics and components, as well as electric vehicles, battery storage, and green hydrogen in the automotive sector.

He also highlighted the potential for collaboration between Haryana's young, tech-savvy workforce and Shimane's expertise in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and robotics, paving the way for a forward-looking, innovation-driven partnership.

He extended a warm invitation to investors, industrialists, and innovators to explore opportunities in Haryana..

"Come experience our vibrant culture, discover our dynamic industrial landscape, and engage with our progressive and skilled people, ready to collaborate with you in shaping a brighter future. Together, let us build on the strong foundation that already exists between Shimane and Haryana, and take this partnership to new heights," he added. PTI SUN MR