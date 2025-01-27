Japan visit will pave way for establishing new dimensions of development in MP: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jan 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said Japan is keen to work with the state in technology and other aspects of the economy.

Advertisment

Before leaving for Japan in the evening, the CM said in a statement that the purpose of his visit is to invite industrial groups of that nation to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav said his visit to Japan will pave the way for establishing new dimensions of development and progress in MP.

"The state government is continuously running campaigns to provide employment opportunities to all sections, including the poor, women, farmers and youth. Youth will get employment opportunities in areas like industries, agriculture, animal husbandry in both government and private sectors," the CM said.

Advertisment

The state will move forward on the basis of its potential and will make significant contribution in establishing the country as the world's leading economy under PM Modi's leadership, Yadav added.

According to officials, on the first day of his Japan visit on January 28, Yadav will attend various important meetings and programmes in Tokyo.

"He will discuss the areas and possibilities of promoting industrial activities in Madhya Pradesh with Japanese investors and industrial institutions in a meeting with the Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George. He will also meet with the 'Friends of MP-Japan' team and discuss various topics and activities of cooperation," an official said. PTI ADU BNM